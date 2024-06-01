Mixed reactions among residents, business owners on barricades blocking South Street in Philadelphia

Residents, business owners have mixed reactions to barricades blocking South Street in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you visited South Street during the weekends last summer or last week after certain hours, you may have noticed barricades blocking South Street as well as a heavy police presence.

It is a gorgeous late May night down on South Street.

"I like sitting here, going to get a bite to eat, shopping…smoking a cigar and people watching," said Tony Crudup of Mount Airy who was driving a gorgeous candy apple red Victory Motorcycle.

But, Crudup and those like him aren't the issue.

According to Lt. Steven Ricci of Philadelphia police, "It's definitely a noise issue…a lot of the dirt bikes, drag racers like to rev their bikes and blast loud music. But it's also a safety issue."

That's why on weekends this summer, Philadelphia police will erect barriers to close South Street to vehicles from 5th Street to 2nd Street on an as-needed basis.

"It's also a quality of life issue…that became a nuisance that affects businesses and the residents," Ricci said.

Eric Carabelli is one such resident. He said there was a "ton of noise and a pain."

That's what it was like before the closures.

Carabelli said, "This year the police has been a lot more engaged."

Ricci told CBS News Philadelphia that business owners have had a mixed reaction to the closures. Some are concerned that it negatively impacts business, while others welcome them.

Ricci is just looking to strike a healthy balance between the needs of residents, business owners and shoppers.

"Our goal is not to shut down the street, but, safety is our number one concern," he said.