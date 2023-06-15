Philadelphia councilmember proposes banning ski masks, balaclavas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A Philadelphia councilmember is proposing banning ski masks in many areas of the city. Councilmember Anthony Phillips introduced the legislation to the city on Thursday morning.

It would ban ski masks and balaclavas in Philadelphia schools, recreation centers, daycares, parks, public transportation, and city-owned buildings.

Violators would be fined $250 and $2,000 if wearing the mask while committing a crime.

Exceptions include "traditional holiday costumes, religious holidays, theatrical productions, and winter sports," according to a statement released by the office of councilmember Phillips.

"Public safety" and "quality-of-life" issues within Philadelphia neighborhoods are cited as the cause for the introduction of this bill according to the statement written by Phillips' spokesperson, Jemille Duncan.

Councilmember Phillips said similar ski mask bans already exist in several states.

SEPTA has already banned ski masks on its rides.

The bill is already co-sponsored by 10 other Philadelphia councilmembers and would need to be approved by the mayor to become law.

CBS News Philadelphia intern Skylar Harris contributed to this report.