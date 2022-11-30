Video shows 2 men in ski masks robbing Sunoco gas station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are looking for two people who they say robbed a mini-mart then pulled a gun when they were confronted. Surveillance video was released from the robbery at the Sunoco Gas Station on North 33rd Street on Nov. 24.

Police say the suspects came in wearing ski masks. One of them was wearing a hoodie with a distinctive graphic on the back.

Police say the pair stole $40 worth of merchandise and then drove off in a late model 4-door Honda Fit.