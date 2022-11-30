Watch CBS News
Video shows 2 men in ski masks robbing Sunoco gas station

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Suspects sought Sunoco gas station robbery on North 33rd Street
Suspects sought Sunoco gas station robbery on North 33rd Street 00:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are looking for two people who they say robbed a mini-mart then pulled a gun when they were confronted. Surveillance video was released from the robbery at the Sunoco Gas Station on North 33rd Street on Nov. 24. 

Police say the suspects came in wearing ski masks. One of them was wearing a hoodie with a distinctive graphic on the back. 

Commercial Robbery 1701 N 33rd St DC 22 22 066102 by PhiladelphiaPolice on YouTube

Police say the pair stole $40 worth of merchandise and then drove off in a late model 4-door Honda Fit. 

CBS3 Staff
First published on November 30, 2022 / 1:22 PM

