No Arena Coalition responds after plans for Sixers Center City arena fall through The No Arena Coalition held a press conference in response to the news that the Sixers' plans to build a new arena in the city's Market East neighborhood fell through. Multiple organizations, including members of the Asian Americans United, Save Chinatown Coalition, Chinese Christian Church & Center, Black Philly 4 Chinatown, Students for the Preservation of Chinatown and the Ginger Arts Center, spoke during the press conference at the Chinatown Arch.