19-year-old man shot multiple times, killed outside smoke shop in Wissinoming, Philadelphia police say

By CBS3 Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood. It happened just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday outside of a smoke shop on Torresdale and Cheltenham Avenues.

Police say the 19-year-old man was shot in the head and chest. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

There's no word on a motive and no arrests in the case.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 5:37 AM

