Man dead, 6 others shot in 3 separate Philadelphia shootings, police say

Seven people were shot in Philadelphia on Tuesday night in three separate shootings, including one where a man died in West Philly.

The first shooting happened on the 5900 block of Ludlow Street in West Philadelphia just before 9 p.m.

Police said a man was shot and taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:06 p.m.

The shooting is under investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit.

Later on Tuesday night, three people were shot in South Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood at around 9:30 p.m.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 1500 block of South Stanley Street.

The third shooting happened in North Philadelphia at around 10:30 p.m., according to police. Three people, including a boy, were shot on the 1500 block of Gratz Street. The three were taken to the hospital by police.

Temple University is urging students to avoid the area as police investigate the shooting.

The conditions of the six people struck by gunfire in North Philly and Grays Ferry were not immediately made available.

So far, no arrests have been made in any of the shootings, police said. The motives for each shooting remain unclear at this time