Woman shot in Wells Fargo bank parking lot in Philadelphia, police say

Woman injured after shooting in Wells Fargo parking lot in Philadelphia

Woman injured after shooting in Wells Fargo parking lot in Philadelphia

Woman injured after shooting in Wells Fargo parking lot in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was shot in the leg in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo bank in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst neighborhood Monday morning, according to police.

Police say the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the bank in the 7300 block of Bustleton Avenue.

The woman was shot in her left thigh and taken to a nearby hospital, where police say she's in stable condition.

Chopper 3 was over the scene, showing police tape and officers investigating the shooting.

CBS News Philadelphia

Police say no arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing.