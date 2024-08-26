Watch CBS News
Woman shot in Wells Fargo bank parking lot in Philadelphia, police say

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was shot in the leg in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo bank in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst neighborhood Monday morning, according to police.

Police say the shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the bank in the 7300 block of Bustleton Avenue.

The woman was shot in her left thigh and taken to a nearby hospital, where police say she's in stable condition.

Chopper 3 was over the scene, showing police tape and officers investigating the shooting.

Police say no arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing.

