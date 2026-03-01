1 man shot, 2 others stabbed in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, police say

A man was shot, and two other men were stabbed in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood Sunday afternoon, police said.

It happened on the 3100 block of Jasper Street at around 3:45 p.m., according to police.

Police said a 26-year-old man was shot in the stomach. A 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were both stabbed. According to police, the three men were all placed in stable condition at the hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made, police said.

The shooting and stabbings are under investigation.