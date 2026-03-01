Watch CBS News
1 man shot, 2 others stabbed in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

A man was shot, and two other men were stabbed in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood Sunday afternoon, police said. 

It happened on the 3100 block of Jasper Street at around 3:45 p.m., according to police. 

Police said a 26-year-old man was shot in the stomach. A 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were both stabbed. According to police, the three men were all placed in stable condition at the hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made, police said. 

The shooting and stabbings are under investigation.

