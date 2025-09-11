Woman injured after shooting near school, playground in Philadelphia, police say

A 51-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot following an argument near a school and playground in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday at 17th and Mount Vernon streets, near Roberto Clemente Park and the Laura W. Waring School, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The woman was shot at 17th and Mount Vernon after what investigators preliminarily believe stemmed from an argument between a man, another woman and a man. It's unclear how they knew each other, but police believe they have some type of relationship.

Police said the victim managed to make her way two blocks away to 18th and Green streets after she was shot, where she was then taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound in her buttocks. Police said she's in stable condition after initially saying she was critically wounded.

According to police, a woman was taken into custody, and a man is sought in connection with the shooting.

Police said a weapon was recovered, but at this time, they do not know who fired the gun. Police said two shots were fired, one striking the woman.

PPD said officers responded to a disturbance earlier in the day involving the woman who was taken into custody.

Neighbors who live on the block said they heard shouting from the unit, both Wednesday night and earlier Thursday, near where shots were allegedly fired outside. It's unclear exactly what led up to the shooting.

"When I stepped outside of my house to buy some milk, they told me my front porch is now a crime scene," the neighbor said. "Just as I was ready to fire up Zoom, I heard the shots, smelled the gun powder."

The Waring School was placed on lockdown during the police investigation, but dismissed at its normal time, according to a spokesperson with the School District of Philadelphia.

"PPD confirmed that there is no imminent threat to the school community," the school district spokesperson said.

A second nearby school, the Franklin Learning Center, was also temporarily placed on lockdown during the investigation. The school was also able to dismiss on time.

Police remain actively investigating the shooting.

and contributed to this report.