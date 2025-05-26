1 dead, 1 injured after separate shootings in North Philadelphia, police say

A 66-year-old is in the hospital after being shot in the head in North Philadelphia Monday, police said.

A 74-year-old is in custody in connection with the shooting, which happened just after 7 p.m. on the 3300 block of North Park Avenue, Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace said.

Police also recovered a gun from the scene, Pace said. Police believe an argument turned physical and led to the shooting, Pace said.

Philadelphia police are also investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday afternoon on the 2700 block of North Orkney Street. A 50-year-old man was shot just after 3:30 p.m. and transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made in that case.

Police do not believe the shootings are connected, Pace said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.