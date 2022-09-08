Man accused of shooting girlfriend in custody after barricade situation in Ogontz, Philadelphia police say

Man accused of shooting girlfriend in custody after barricade situation in Ogontz

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eyewitness News was on the scene as police SWAT members took a suspect into custody following a shooting and then barricade situation in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood.

Police tell CBS3 the man was wanted for allegedly shooting his girlfriend earlier Thursday morning on the 5900 block of Ogontz Avenue.

Police say the suspect then entered a tire shop and refused to come out. He is now in custody.

Police tell Eyewitness News the girlfriend who was shot managed to drive herself to the hospital.

She's in stable condition with a graze wound to her head.