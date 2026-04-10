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Surveillance video shows group of gunmen shooting on North Philadelphia block, police searching for 3 shooters

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

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Newly released surveillance video shows three shooters wanted by police for firing several times in a large gathering on a North Philadelphia block last month.

On Sunday, March 22, 2026, police were called to the 2000 block of North 22nd Street, near Norris Street, for reports of shots fired. The video shows a large group of men gathered on the block when several people begin shooting at each other, scattering the crowd.

22nd-street-shooting-philadelphia.jpg
Philadelphia Police

The incident was near Frederick Douglass Elementary School.

Police say an 18-year-old man was taken to a hospital in stable condition after the shooting. 

Another person was seen on video limping away from the crime scene, but police said that person never arrived at local hospitals to be treated.

Police provided descriptions of the shooting suspects and more surveillance video on YouTube.

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