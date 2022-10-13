Man critically injured after shooting in Mayfair, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Northeast Philadelphia. It happened just before midnight at Gilham Street and Frankford Avenue in Mayfair.
Police say the 20-year-old victim was shot in the stomach. Investigators say surveillance cameras captured the victim and the shooter talking.
The shooter leaves, then returns moments later and opens fire, striking the victim.
There's no word on a motive and the shooter remains at large.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.