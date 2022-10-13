Watch CBS News
Man critically injured after shooting in Mayfair, Philadelphia police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Northeast Philadelphia. It happened just before midnight at Gilham Street and Frankford Avenue in Mayfair.

Police say the 20-year-old victim was shot in the stomach. Investigators say surveillance cameras captured the victim and the shooter talking. 

The shooter leaves, then returns moments later and opens fire, striking the victim.

There's no word on a motive and the shooter remains at large.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 5:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

