Woman shot 3 times in face, killed in Logan double shooting, Philadelphia police say

Police searching for gunmen in connection with Logan shooting that left woman dead

Police searching for gunmen in connection with Logan shooting that left woman dead

Police searching for gunmen in connection with Logan shooting that left woman dead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was shot three times in the face and killed during a double shooting in Philadelphia's Logan section on Sunday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 1000 block of West Wingohocking Street.

Police say the woman was driven to Temple University Hospital in a black Ford Explorer by a 40-year-old man, who was also shot.

The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 4 p.m., according to police.

The 40-year-old man was shot six times, authorities say. He was shot twice in the chest, head and thigh. He was placed in critical but stable condition.

Police say the man and woman were sitting in the Explorer on the 1000 block of West Wingohocking Street when at least two men started firing at the front of the vehicle and the passenger side. There were at least 10 bullet holes in the front of the windshield of the Explorer and several on the passenger side window, according to police.

Police say the 40-year-old man told authorities a white vehicle, maybe a Nissan or something similar, opened fire and then took off.

Police say they've found at least 24 shell casings at the scene from two separate guns. One appears to be a smaller handgun and another appears to be a rifle round, according to police.

Police say no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.