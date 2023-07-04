8 shot in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section; person in custody: police

Digital Brief: Monday, July 3, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eight people were shot in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of 56th Street and Chester Avenue at around 8:30 p.m.

A person is in custody and a weapon was recovered, authorities said.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.