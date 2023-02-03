17-year-old shot 5 times, killed in Grays Ferry
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 17-year-old was shot five times and killed in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section Thursday night, police say.
The shooting happened on the 1200 block of South 23rd Street just after 8:30 p.m.
Police say the victim was shot five times in his torso.
The teen was transported to Children's Hospital and pronounced dead at 8:47 p.m., according to authorities.
Police say no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.
