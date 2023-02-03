Watch CBS News
Crime

17-year-old shot 5 times, killed in Grays Ferry

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Feb. 2, 2022 (PM)
Digital Brief: Feb. 2, 2022 (PM) 02:27

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 17-year-old was shot five times and killed in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section Thursday night, police say. 

The shooting happened on the 1200 block of South 23rd Street just after 8:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was shot five times in his torso.

The teen was transported to Children's Hospital and pronounced dead at 8:47 p.m., according to authorities. 

Police say no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. 

First published on February 2, 2023 / 9:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.