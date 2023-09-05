Man fatally shot in Germantown, another stabbed, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 31-year-old man was shot twice, including once in the head, and killed in Philadelphia's Germantown section while another was stabbed on Tuesday, police said.

The shooting happened on the 5200 block of Knox Street just after 4 p.m.

Police said the man was shot once in the head and once in the back. He was pronounced dead at Einstein Medical Center at 4:15 p.m., according to police.

Police said one weapon was recovered, but no arrests were made.

A 43-year-old man was stabbed three times -- once in the face, right hip and upper left chest, according to police. He was placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

Police say the 43-year-old is being held for the investigation.