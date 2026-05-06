14-year-old rushed to hospital after shots were fired into a crowd, Philadelphia police say

Police officers rushed a teenage boy to a hospital after he was shot in the back on a North Philadelphia block late Tuesday night. Now, authorities are searching for the suspected shooter or shooters.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. on the 2600 block of North Franklin Street, near Lehigh Avenue, Philadelphia police said.

Detectives say the teenager told them he was hanging out with several friends outside on the residential block when at least one person fired into the crowd.

One of the first police officers on the scene put the boy in his patrol car and rushed him to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.

At the scene, investigators found three spent shell casings appearing to come from two different semi-automatic weapons.

Detectives are now trying to figure out who fired into the crowd and why. Right now, police don't have descriptions of those possible shooters, though Chief Inspector Scott Small believes that could soon change.

"We found some businesses with exterior surveillance cameras, so hopefully, those cameras recorded something that could help us identify the shooter or shooters of this 14-year-old juvenile," Small said.