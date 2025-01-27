Shooting inside ballroom in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood leaves 1 dead, 2 injured, police say

A shooting inside a ballroom in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood has left one person dead and two others wounded on Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened at Frankford Avenue and Overington Street at around 10:30 p.m., according to police.

Police said more than 40 shots were fired during the shooting.

The condition of the other two people hit by gunfire was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story and will be updated.