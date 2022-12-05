Watch CBS News
Man shot multiple times, killed in Fairhill: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man in his 20s was shot multiple times throughout his body and killed in Philadelphia's Fairhill section on Sunday night, police say. The shooting happened at the intersection of Hancock and Lippincott Streets just before 7:30 p.m.

Police transported the man to Temple University Hospital and he was pronounced dead at 7:32 p.m., according to police. 

Police say no weapons were recovered. 

First published on December 4, 2022 / 8:28 PM

