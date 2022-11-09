Teen charged for fatally shooting man on SEPTA's Broad Street Line

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager has been charged for fatally shooting a man on SEPTA's Broad Street Line, the Philadelphia Police Department said on Wednesday. Rasheed Born, 16, has been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting and killing 21-year-old Semaj Cherry on Monday.

Cherry was shot 11 times as the subway on the Broad Street Line was pulling into Fairmount Station. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.

Authorities said Born targeted Cherry.

Police said Born also shot another teenager during the incident. The 16-year-old was placed in stable condition at the hospital.

There were at least 12 people on the train at the time of the shooting.

Police said nobody else was injured.