Man killed, teenager shot on SEPTA Broad Street Line

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a man and a teenage boy were shot on a SEPTA train Monday afternoon. The shooting happened on the Broad Street Line near the Fairmount station around 2:45 p.m.

Video shows passengers running off the train at the Fairmount station.

Authorities say one shooting victim was in his 20s and was shot 11 times throughout the body.

The man was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:03 p.m.

The other person, a 16-year-old teenager was shot in the arm. He drove himself to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was treated and later listed in stable condition, officials say.

So far, there is no information on any arrests. SEPTA police and Philadelphia police are investigating.