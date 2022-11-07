Watch CBS News
Crime

Man killed, teenager shot on SEPTA Broad Street Line

By CBS3 Staff, Alicia Roberts

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Monday, Nov. 7 (A.M.)
Digital Brief: Monday, Nov. 7 (A.M.) 02:44

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a man and a teenage boy were shot on a SEPTA train Monday afternoon. The shooting happened on the Broad Street Line near the Fairmount station around 2:45 p.m.

Video shows passengers running off the train at the Fairmount station.

Authorities say one shooting victim was in his 20s and was shot 11 times throughout the body.

The man was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:03 p.m.

The other person, a 16-year-old teenager was shot in the arm. He drove himself to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was treated and later listed in stable condition, officials say.

So far, there is no information on any arrests. SEPTA police and Philadelphia police are investigating.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 7, 2022 / 3:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.