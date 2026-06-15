Police on FIFA Fan Festival detail make arrest at Philadelphia art museum during bathroom break

What started as a routine stop inside the Philadelphia Museum of Art quickly turned into an unexpected arrest.

Philadelphia police say a group of officers assigned to a special FIFA detail went into the museum to use the restroom. But as they walked through the iconic institution, something caught their attention that had nothing to do with the artwork.

The officers recognized a museum security guard as a man wanted on an outstanding warrant connected to a January 19 shooting near Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue.

Police say the officers immediately confirmed the warrant information and took the suspect into custody without incident inside the museum on Sunday. A spokesperson for the museum declined to comment but told CBS News Philadelphia that the man is an employee of a contracted security vendor.

The chance encounter highlights how police work can take unexpected turns, even during assignments unrelated to violent crime.

In this case, what began as a quick stop during a FIFA deployment ended with a wanted suspect in handcuffs inside one of Philadelphia's most recognizable landmarks.