Timing out risk of severe storms in Philadelphia region Friday. Here's the weather forecast.

A NEXT Weather Alert has been issued for Friday and Sunday morning for the Philadelphia region. The potential for severe storms will hit the region Friday, and then the weekend ends with temperatures dipping into the 30s for the first time this season.

Storms are likely to impact the region between 4 and 9 p.m. Some of them may be severe with damaging winds. An isolated tornado is possible.

Friday morning begins with a few showers. Then, it gets warmer and more humid as the day goes on. Scattered thunderstorms are possible later in the day, with a high near 80 degrees.

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NEXT big weather changes

As the front pushes offshore Friday evening, colder air will rush into the region on gusty northwest winds. Winds of 30-plus mph are possible overnight into Saturday morning. At the Jersey Shore, conditions will become especially rough Friday night into Saturday with strong winds and hazardous boating conditions.

The weekend brings a dramatic return to chilly October weather. Saturday will be mostly sunny but blustery, with highs only in the mid-50s and northwest winds making it feel even colder.

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Sunday looks sunnier and less windy, with highs near 60 degrees, making it the more comfortable day for fall festivals, pumpkin picking and outdoor sports.

We're also watching the potential for widespread frost and some freezing temperatures in colder suburbs Saturday night into Sunday morning, with lows falling into the 30s.

Temperatures gradually moderate early next week, returning to the 60s Monday and Tuesday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

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Friday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 79, Low 61

Saturday: Windy, colder. High 55, Low 49

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert. High 60, Low 37

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 66, Low 42

Tuesday: Milder. High 70, Low 48

Wednesday: Nice. High 70, Low 50

Thursday: Sunny & mild. High 72, Low 50

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