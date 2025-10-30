SEPTA coworkers retire after more than 80 years combined on Philadelphia's transit system

Ed Sinclair has been a staple at SEPTA for more than five decades.

"I have a lot to show for my time here at SEPTA," Sinclair said.

But after 54 years, the Philadelphia native is retiring. On Thursday, SEPTA officials along with Sinclair's family threw a celebration in his honor at the Southern maintenance shop, his home base, complete with a plaque along with a watch from the transport workers union to mark the milestone.

"It was really nice for them to go out of their way and do this for me, overwhelming," Sinclair said.

Sinclair, who also served in the Army, began at SEPTA in 1971 as a cleaner and worked his way up to the position of HVAC Specialist. But he admits, getting here wasn't always the plan.

"When I came I said, ugh, this place, I give myself five years and I'm done, and then I got married, started having kids," he chuckled.

Sinclair and wife Donna Sinclair are celebrating 49 years together, partners through it all, and perhaps slightly nervous for this next chapter of their lives.

'"I've been home alone in that house for all that time with my space, so know I have to share it," Donna Sinclair said.

"Yeah, I've been hearing a lot of, that's never going to work, we'll make it work," Ed Sinclair said.

Not to be outdone, 1st-class mechanic Al Cianfrini is also retiring after 31 years.

"It's probably going to take a few weeks to set in, but it's time," Cianfrini said.

As for what's next, both Sinclair and Cianfrini say they're looking forward to spending more time with families, including their grandkids.

And as they close out their careers and clear out their pocket of tools, Ed Sinclair said change like what he's embarking on now is kind of what life is all about.

"One change after another, it's how you deal with the change and go with it, enjoy it, live it to the best," Sinclair said.