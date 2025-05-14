Watch CBS News
Crime

2 Philadelphia men charged with allegedly boarding SEPTA bus with homemade machine guns

By Frederick Sutton Sinclair

CBS Philadelphia

Two Philadelphia men are facing up to a decade behind bars after allegedly bringing machine guns on a SEPTA bus in 2024, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday, a United States attorney announced that 19-year-old Kysem Humphrey, and 18-year-old Jayquan Jett, both from Philadelphia, were arrested and charged with the possession of a machine gun.

The attorney's office said on Dec. 17, 2024, Philadelphia police recovered personally manufactured firearms (PMF) after Humphrey and Jett boarded a SEPTA bus with the weapons hidden under their clothing. The attorney's office said the guns were modified to be fully automatic weapons.

Humphrey and Jett each face a maximum possible sentence of 10 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the Philadelphia Police Department, SEPTA Transit Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and is being prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorney Meagan Gordon.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, PMFs are often referred to as "ghost guns" because they can be difficult to track. PMFs are guns that have been assembled by an individual rather than a licensed manufacturer. However, not all PMFs are illegal, and not all firearms are required to have a serial number.

Frederick Sutton Sinclair

Frederick Sinclair has been with CBS Philadelphia since 2019 and has been a Digital Content Producer for the CBS News Philadelphia stream since 2021.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

