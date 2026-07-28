5 Philadelphia freshmen get college credit for research project on ants in Costa Rica

Five Philadelphia students are back home after spending 10 days conducting hands-on scientific research in the tropical rainforest of Costa Rica.

The rising high school freshmen participated in the Seeds of Change Research Program through Breakthrough of Greater Philadelphia, a tuition-free academic enrichment organization that supports students from middle school through college preparation.

During the trip, the students worked alongside scientists while studying biodiversity, conservation and the scientific process. Their research focused on native ants, leaf humidity and the types of food the ants consume.

"I got to see the ants that were native to Costa Rica," one student said. "We got to dig them out and see the fungus they created."

The experience also gave the students an opportunity to immerse themselves in a new culture.

"They took a lot of pride in everything they did and everything they owned," one student said. "They just really cherished it."

For some of the students, it was their first time traveling outside the United States without their parents. They said the experience helped them become more independent and opened their eyes to opportunities beyond their own communities.

"It's really like a blessing," one student said.

The students are returning with more than memories. They will also receive college credit for their research and will begin their next academic chapter as high school freshmen this fall.

Their accomplishments have now caught the attention of Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker. The mayor is expected to visit Breakthrough Greater Philadelphia Wednesday to meet with the students and the college-aged teaching fellows helping lead the summer program.

Parker, who worked as a public school teacher before entering elected office, is expected to spend time learning about the program's dual mission: preparing underserved students for academic success while giving future educators hands-on classroom experience.