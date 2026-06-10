Dozens of Philadelphia schools dismissing early on June 11 due to heat
More than 50 schools in the School District of Philadelphia will dismiss early on Thursday, June 11, due to extreme heat.
Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-90s the rest of the week, but the humidity will make it feel closer to 100 degrees. A heat advisory is in effect for much of the Delaware Valley from 11 a.m. Thursday through 8 p.m. Friday.
While the district has been working to upgrade air conditioning and cooling in its buildings, Deputy Superintendent of Operations Oz Hill said in a message to families Wednesday that "there are still a number of schools with inadequate cooling systems."
"While we know that in-person learning is the best environment for students, the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families remains our top priority," Hill said.
Early childhood at the schools listed below will also follow an early dismissal schedule, and all in-person after-school activities are canceled.
The following 52 schools will operate on an early dismissal schedule on Thursday, June 11:
- AMY Northwest
- Bache-Martin
- Blaine, James
- Building 21
- Catharine, Joseph
- Comegys, B.
- Comly, Watson
- Cooke, J.
- Crossan, Kennedy
- Disston, Hamilton
- Dunbar, Paul
- Emlen, Eleanor
- Fell, D Newlin
- Fox Chase
- Franklin, Ben HS
- Girard, Stephen
- Harding, Warren
- Henry, Charles
- Hill-Freedman
- Hopkinson, Francis
- Houston, Henry
- Howe, Julia
- Jenks, Abram
- Jenks, John S
- Lamberton
- Lingelbach, Anna
- Loesche
- Ludlow, James
- McCloskey, John
- McClure, A.
- McMichael, M.
- Mitchell, Weir
- Moore, J. Hampton
- MYA
- Olney Elementary
- Overbrook ES
- Parkway West
- Patterson, John
- Rhawnhurst
- Rowen, William
- Roxborough HS
- Sayre, William
- Sharswood, George
- Sheppard, Issac
- South Phila. HS
- Spring Garden
- Spruance, Gilbert
- Sullivan, James
- Tilden, William
- The U School
- Wagner, Gen. Louis
- Washington, Martha