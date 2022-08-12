School District of Philadelphia reveals COVID-19 plans for upcoming academic year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The School District of Philadelphia on Friday unveiled some major changes in its COVID-19 health and safety protocols ahead of the new school year. The school district may also require masking after breaks and holidays as an added safety precaution.

The first day of school is only 17 days away for Philadelphia students, and some changes were announced Friday. When students left in June, masking was required.

But this year, they'll only be required to wear a mask for the first 10 days. Then, masking will be optional, at least for now.

The Philadelphia School District announced its updated COVID-19 health and safety guidelines Friday morning, one day after the CDC loosened national guidelines.

Here are some of the highlights:

Masking will be optional when the community level is medium

Masks will be required when it is high

Students who test positive for COVID-19 will need to stay at home for at least five days and participate in virtual learning. After that, they can come back to school if they don't have any symptoms, but they have to wear a mask for an additional five days

Students who are in close contact with someone with COVID-19 do not have to stay home but must wear a mask for 10 days

Masking will be required for everyone for the first 10 days of the school year from Aug. 29 to Sept. 29

"If symptom-free after five days of isolation, students may return to school but must wear a high quality, well-fitted N95 or KN95 mask for an additional five days," School System Medical Officer Dr. Kendra B. McDow said.

Masks could become mandatory again if there's a school outbreak or wide community spread.

In a statement, the teachers union says, "We are further encouraged that the district issued guidance indicates that mask requirements need to remain fluid."

Parents CBS3 spoke with are divided on the changes.

"I get it," mother Adeline Fraser said. "For the first 10 days, like everybody's in their separate area, coming back from vacation like we just came back from Florida. So you just want to be safe. Better safe than sorry. But optional, is kind of like the world we live in right now."

Another parent is going to tell his child to remain masked.

"I'm going to tell my son to remain wearing your mask, keep a 6-feet distance and don't place any objects or your hands or anything in your mouth, just to be safe," father Hakim Lamb-Harrison.

Another change for the school year is that student-athletes will no longer be required to be vaccinated.

Students are not required to be vaccinated, but all new Philadelphia School District employees are. The district says its staff vaccination rate is 89%.

