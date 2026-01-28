Philadelphia-area school closings, delayed openings, remote learning days for Thursday, Jan. 29

Communities around the Philadelphia area are still cleaning up after a major winter storm hit the area, and bitterly cold temperatures are making it more difficult than usual to get back to normal.

The School District of Philadelphia and Archdiocese of Philadelphia high schools in the city are reopening for in-person learning Thursday, but some schools and districts around the area are opening late or keeping their buildings closed.

Parochial elementary school families in the city of Philadelphia will receive direct communication from their local school leadership about the plan for Thursday.

Here's a list of school closings, delayed openings and remote learning days scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 29, around the Delaware Valley: