Sunny, breezy Saturday across Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

This weekend will be a touch on the breezy/windy side but both Saturday and Sunday are dry and sunny.

Sunday is a warmer day but both days in the 70s so make your outdoor plans and enjoy. We deserve it.

NEXT Weather changes

Satruday will feel noticeably cooler than Friday in the wake of a surface cold front that will come through dry overnight. Saturday, while bright and sunny, will be around 10 degrees cooler than Friday was.

Winds could gust to 30mph, making it feel even cooler and making for tricky conditions on the golf course or the tennis and pickleball courts.

Perfect weather to get out in the yard and do some planting, or tackle that garage cleanout you've been putting off. Also, nice clear skies to check out the full Blue Moon Saturday night/Sunday morning.

CBS News Philadelphia

We're now in a fairly quiet weather pattern with no significant changes in the foreseeable future. A nice change indeed. The next shower chance has been pushed to Tuesday and even they it's only about a 40% chance. Great for living, not good for the water table.

By the end of next week our temps may rebound in the mid-upper 80s, quite appropriate for the first weekend of Meteorological summer.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Saturday: Windy, cooler. High 70, low 56.

Sunday: Bright sun. High 78, low 51.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 80, low 59.

Tuesday: Sun, p.m. shower? High 76, low 56.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 73, low 57.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 83, low 56.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 87, low 63.

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Hourly Forecast