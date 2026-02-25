Philly Pride Visitor Center opens in city's Gayborhood, showcasing Philadelphia's LGBTQ+ history and culture

A new Philly Pride Visitor Center is opening in the city's Gayborhood on Wednesday, serving as a place to celebrate the region's LGBTQ+-friendly institutions and destinations, as well as Philadelphia and Pennsylvania's LGBTQ+ firsts.

Dignitaries, including Mark Segal, founder of the Philadelphia Gay News; Gov. Josh Shapiro; City Councilmembers Mark Squilla and Rue Landau; and Philadelphia Visitor Center President and CEO Kathryn Ott Lovell, are expected to speak at a ribbon-cutting and grand opening event.

CBS News Philadelphia will livestream the Philly Pride Visitor Center grand opening at 1 p.m. ET. You can watch live in the player above or wherever we're streaming.

Visit Philadelphia says the center will be "a vibrant and welcoming gateway to LGBTQ+-friendly experiences across the Philadelphia region and the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," with visitor services including itinerary planning, tickets to attractions and travel information.

Souvenirs, including merchandise from LGBTQ+-owned businesses, will also be on sale. The center opens just in time as the city prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States.