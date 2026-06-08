Philadelphia police response to Pride celebrations in Gayborhood raises concerns by organizers

Philadelphia Pride celebrations kicked off Sunday, with the annual march featuring a 1,000-foot Pride flag.

The Pride Festival followed the march, which happened on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the first time.

As Pride continued on the Parkway, a large crowd also gathered in the city's Gayborhood.

Barricades were still set up on 13th Street in the Gayborhood Monday, where thousands of people gathered to celebrate Pride Sunday. But the police response to the area has left many who participated with questions and concerns.

Video from social media and people who were in the Gayborhood Sunday shows a large police presence.

Some who took part in the second celebration are raising concerns Monday about the police response to the event in the Gayborhood. CBS News Philadelphia

One video shows officers on motorcycles on the sidewalk, while another group blocks the street with clubs drawn.

Jacen Bowman, the president of Philadelphia Black Gay Pride, said he understands police were there to do a job. He also acknowledged there were some fights in the area.

But he thought officers were overly aggressive, and that things could've been handled differently.

"A lot times, we going to listen," he said. "You ain't got to be aggressive, you're meeting us and being aggressive. Pride is a protest. Pride was always a protest. And by creating that type of energy, it's going to elevate the situation for no reason. So my suggestion is you meet with these organizers, you meet with these people, so that way we can reimagine Pride next year, where people can exist, have fun, be free, and also be mindful and safe."

In a lengthy statement, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said 150 officers were deployed to the Gayborhood, but that large crowds started forming earlier than expected.

Bethel said police reported several fights and disorderly behavior. In all, 15 arrests were made — mostly for disorderly conduct, one for aggravated assault of a police officer.

"As conditions became increasingly challenging to manage safely, a decision was made to begin clearing portions of the area," Bethel said in part. "That decision was not made in any way, shape, or form because people were celebrating Pride. It was made because officers were increasingly dealing with public safety issues and reached a point where we could no longer safely maintain the conditions that existed on those blocks."

"We also recognize that this occurred in the Gayborhood and understand the concerns that many members of the LGBTQ+ community have expressed as a result," he added. "Those concerns are being taken seriously, and we are conducting a full after-action review of yesterday's operation."

Bethel also acknowledged in the statement that officers seen in videos wearing face coverings should not have had those on. He said that it's not part of the Philadelphia Police Department uniform.

The group ACT UP Philly will be holding a protest Monday night in response to Sunday's police activity.