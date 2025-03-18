Watch CBS News
Philadelphia power outage causes some traffic lights to go dark

Joe Brandt
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
An issue with underground cables knocked out power for a few hundred customers and a few intersections in Center City on Tuesday morning, according to PECO officials.

Traffic lights were out at 31st and Market streets and at 15th and Race streets in the early morning hours. 

There was a crash scene at 15th and Race involving a bread truck and a pickup truck, though it wasn't clear if the traffic light issue was occurring at the time of the crash.

seiders-raw-15th-and-race-accident-031825-frame-1514.jpg
The traffic light was out at 15th and Race streets.

As of 7 a.m., the traffic lights are back on at 15th and Race, a PECO spokesperson said.

"Crews have been isolating the damaged area and restoring customers where possible. Currently, 13 customers remain impacted, and crews are working to determine the extent of damage and when service will be restored for all customers," the PECO spokesperson said in an email.

At 31st and Market, smoke could be seen rising from a manhole cover. It wasn't immediately clear if that smoke was connected to the outage. 

