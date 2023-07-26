Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia officials responding to apparent porch collapse in Nicetown

By Danielle Ellis

/ CBS Philadelphia

Porch fronts collapse on 6 Philadelphia row homes
Porch fronts collapse on 6 Philadelphia row homes 01:30

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia officials are responding to reports of a roof collapse in the city's Nicetown neighborhood Wednesday.

Chopper 3 was overhead the scene just before 11 a.m. near North 19th Street and Hunting Park Avenue where it appears at least four porch roofs collapsed.  

Chopper 3 overhead after several porch roofs collapse in Nicetown 01:22

There has been no word on if there are any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available. 

First published on July 26, 2023 / 11:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.