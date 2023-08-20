Philadelphia public pools close as summer season winds down | See schedule
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia is starting to close its outdoor pools as the summer season winds down.
A few pools will close each day beginning Aug. 13 through September.
The city says sprinklers, splash pads and spraygrounds will be open through Labor Day weekend if you or the kids in your life are looking to cool down.
A sprinkler and sprayground finder is available on the city's website.
The city is keeping a full schedule on its website, Phila.gov. You can also view the closure list below:
Saturday, August 19
- American Legion Pool – 6201 Torresdale Ave., 19135
- Marian Anderson Pool – 740 S. 17th St., 19146
- Northern Liberties Pool – 321 Fairmount Ave., 19123
Sunday, August 20
- Cherashore Pool – 851–951 W. Olney Ave., 19120
- Hancock Pool – 147 Master St., 19122
- Kendrick Pool – 5822 Ridge Ave., 19128
- Lawncrest Pool – 6000 Rising Sun Ave., 19111
Monday, August 21
- Athletic Pool – 1401 N. 26th St., 19121
- Houseman Pool – 5091 Summerdale Ave., 19124
Tuesday, August 22
- Francisville Pool – 1737 Francis St., 19130
- O'Connor Pool – 2601 South St., 19146
- Waterloo Pool – 2502 N. Howard St., 19133
Wednesday, August 23
- Butch Ellis Pool (39th & Olive) – 700 N. 39th St., 19104
- Simpson Pool – 1010 Arrott St., 19124
Thursday, August 24
- Lonnie Young Pool – 1100 E. Chelten Ave., 19138
- Pleasant Pool – 6720 Boyer St., 19119
Friday, August 25
- Dendy Pool – 1501-39 N. 10th St., 19122
- Mitchell Pool – 3700 Whitehall Ln., 19114
Saturday, August 26
- Lee Pool – 4328 Haverford Ave., 19104
Sunday, August 27
- Cione Pool – 2600 E. Aramingo Ave., 19125
- J. Finnegan Pool – 6801 Grovers Ave., 19142
Monday, August 28
- Chew Pool – 1800 Washington Ave., 19146
- Heitzman Pool – 2136 Castor Ave., 19134
Tuesday, August 29
- Stinger Square Pool – 1400 S. 32nd St., 19146
Wednesday, August 30
- Shepard Pool – 5700 Haverford Ave., 19131
Thursday, August 31
- Gathers Pool – 2501 Diamond St., 19121
Friday, September 1
- Awbury Pool – 6101 Ardleigh St., 19138
- Christy Pool – 728 S. 55th St., 19143
- Scanlon Pool – 1099 E. Tioga St., 19134
Saturday, September 2
- Belfield Pool – 2109 W. Chew Ave., 19138
- Kelly Pool – 4231 Lansdowne Dr., 19131
- Lederer (Fishtown) Pool – 1219–25 E. Montgomery Ave., 19125
- Penrose Pool- 1101 W. Susquehanna Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19122
Monday, September 4
- Baker Pool – 5433 Lansdowne Ave., 19131
- Hunting Park Pool – 900 Hunting Park Ave., 19140
- Murphy Pool – 300 W. Shunk St., 19148
- Ridgway Pool – 1301 Carpenter St., 19147
- Vogt Pool – 4131 Unruh Ave., 19135
Wednesday, September 6
- M.L. King, Jr. Pool – 2101 Cecil B. Moore Ave., 19121
- Shuler Pool – 3000 N. 27th St., 19132
- Tustin Pool – 5901 W. Columbia Ave., 19151
