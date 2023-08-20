Watch CBS News
Philadelphia public pools close as summer season winds down | See schedule

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia is starting to close its outdoor pools as the summer season winds down.

A few pools will close each day beginning Aug. 13 through September.

The city says sprinklers, splash pads and spraygrounds will be open through Labor Day weekend if you or the kids in your life are looking to cool down.

A sprinkler and sprayground finder is available on the city's website.

The city is keeping a full schedule on its website, Phila.gov. You can also view the closure list below:  

Saturday, August 19

Sunday, August 20

Monday, August 21

Tuesday, August 22

Wednesday, August 23

Thursday, August 24

Friday, August 25

Saturday, August 26

Sunday, August 27

Monday, August 28

Tuesday, August 29

Wednesday, August 30

Thursday, August 31

Friday, September 1

Saturday, September 2

Monday, September 4

Wednesday, September 6

