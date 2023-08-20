Philadelphia public pools close as summer season winds down | See schedule

More Philadelphia pools close as summer season winds down

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia is starting to close its outdoor pools as the summer season winds down.

A few pools will close each day beginning Aug. 13 through September.

The city says sprinklers, splash pads and spraygrounds will be open through Labor Day weekend if you or the kids in your life are looking to cool down.

A sprinkler and sprayground finder is available on the city's website.

The city is keeping a full schedule on its website, Phila.gov. You can also view the closure list below:

Saturday, August 19



Sunday, August 20

Monday, August 21

Athletic Pool – 1401 N. 26th St., 19121

Houseman Pool – 5091 Summerdale Ave., 19124

Tuesday, August 22

Francisville Pool – 1737 Francis St., 19130

O'Connor Pool – 2601 South St., 19146

Waterloo Pool – 2502 N. Howard St., 19133

Wednesday, August 23

Thursday, August 24

Lonnie Young Pool – 1100 E. Chelten Ave., 19138

Pleasant Pool – 6720 Boyer St., 19119

Friday, August 25

Dendy Pool – 1501-39 N. 10th St., 19122

Mitchell Pool – 3700 Whitehall Ln., 19114

Saturday, August 26

Lee Pool – 4328 Haverford Ave., 19104

Sunday, August 27

Cione Pool – 2600 E. Aramingo Ave., 19125

J. Finnegan Pool – 6801 Grovers Ave., 19142

Monday, August 28

Chew Pool – 1800 Washington Ave., 19146

Heitzman Pool – 2136 Castor Ave., 19134

Tuesday, August 29

Stinger Square Pool – 1400 S. 32nd St., 19146

Wednesday, August 30

Shepard Pool – 5700 Haverford Ave., 19131

Thursday, August 31

Gathers Pool – 2501 Diamond St., 19121

Friday, September 1

Awbury Pool – 6101 Ardleigh St., 19138

Christy Pool – 728 S. 55th St., 19143

Scanlon Pool – 1099 E. Tioga St., 19134

Saturday, September 2

Monday, September 4

Wednesday, September 6