Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit investigates assault in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police say the special victims unit is investigating an assault.

CBS News Philadelphia was told the assault happened on Rodman Street around 2:20 p.m. Thursday.

Sources confirm that a man attacked and knocked a woman to the ground as she pushed her shopping cart. The Washington Square West Community Facebook page posted that neighbors heard the woman yell and ran over to help her.

We are told the person responsible for the attack was able to get away and police are using nearby video to track that person down.

If you saw anything or know anything about this assault, you are asked to call the special victim's unit.