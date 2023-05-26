Watch CBS News
Crime

Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit investigates assault in Center City

By Kerri Corrado

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philly Police Special Victims Unit investigates assault in Center City
Philly Police Special Victims Unit investigates assault in Center City 00:44

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police say the special victims unit is investigating an assault.

CBS News Philadelphia was told the assault happened on Rodman Street around 2:20 p.m. Thursday.

Sources confirm that a man attacked and knocked a woman to the ground as she pushed her shopping cart. The Washington Square West Community Facebook page posted that neighbors heard the woman yell and ran over to help her.

We are told the person responsible for the attack was able to get away and police are using nearby video to track that person down.

If you saw anything or know anything about this assault, you are asked to call the special victim's unit.

Kerri Corrado
Kerri-Corrado-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Kerri Corrado joined CBS3 Eyewitness News as a reporter in July 2021.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 11:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.