Police shoot armed man in West Philadelphia after he pointed gun at officers, authorities say

Police shot a 37-year-old man in West Philadelphia Friday night after he pointed a gun at officers, First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said.

Stanford said around 5:15 p.m., police received a call about a person with a gun on the 5100 block of Funston Street. Officers nearby at 52nd and Race streets were also flagged down by a resident about the armed man.

Stanford said officers arrived at the 5100 block of Funston Street and found the man with a gun pointed at his head in the street.

Officers tried to have a dialogue with the man, similar to a barricade situation, and have him drop the gun, Stanford said.

However, moments after walking to an abandoned property on Funston Street, Stanford said the man pointed the gun at officers. Seven officers, including three supervisors, discharged their weapons, Stanford said.

Stanford said the man was shot multiple times and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

Stanford said officers responded to the 5100 block of Funston Street Thursday night about a domestic situation involving the man and his partner. It reemerged Friday night and led to the man walking outside his home on the block armed with a gun, according to Stanford.

Stanford said police will look into the domestic situation as part of the investigation into the shooting.

The seven officers who discharged their weapons will be placed on leave, per department policy.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call or text the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988. CBS News Philadelphia also has a list of mental health resources.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.