The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a teen wanted in the shooting of a 15-year-old last Tuesday in the city's Kensington neighborhood.

Police described the juvenile suspect as a Black male, roughly 13 years old, who was seen wearing a New Balance sweatshirt, the department said in a news release.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the corner of Frankford Avenue and Orleans Street. Police said the two teens had a brief encounter before the teenage gunman discharged a semiautomatic firearm several times at the other.

Philadelphia Police Department, CBS News Philadelphia

Family identified the critically injured teen as Treyvon Frazier. Sherri Crawford, Treyvon's grandmother, said her grandson was at his cousin's first birthday party when he left to go to a nearby convenience store with his cousins and younger brothers.

"Treyvon is a good kid, an excellent child. Why would you want to come up and shoot somebody like that?" Crawford said at the time. "It's a lot going through our minds. All the kids are devastated because they saw all of it. His little baby brother thinks he got shot by a firework."

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the suspect fired several shots from close range. The teen fell after he was shot, and then the suspect reportedly fired shots while standing over the teen.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the teen suspect is asked to call the Philadelphia Police Department's shooting investigations group at 215-686-8271 or call 911.