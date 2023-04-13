Man chases off gunpoint robber targeting 62-year-old woman
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia woman has a guardian angel to thank after a stranger rushed in to help her during an attempted robbery.
Security camera video shows the 62-year-old woman getting items from her car on Brown Street in Fairmount last Wednesday.
That's when a man approached her and pointed a gun in her face.
Police say a man nearby stepped in and the suspect backed away.
He fired his gun, before running away.
Fortunately, no one was hurt.
