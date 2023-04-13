Man chases off gunpoint robber targeting 62-year-old woman

Good Samaritan steps in, saves woman from robbery attempt

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia woman has a guardian angel to thank after a stranger rushed in to help her during an attempted robbery.

Security camera video shows the 62-year-old woman getting items from her car on Brown Street in Fairmount last Wednesday.

That's when a man approached her and pointed a gun in her face.

Police say a man nearby stepped in and the suspect backed away.

He fired his gun, before running away.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.