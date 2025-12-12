Police investigating string of robberies across 3 Philadelphia neighborhoods

Police are investigating a string of robberies and attempted robberies across three Philadelphia neighborhoods early Friday morning involving suspects using a rifle.

The Philadelphia Police Department claims the suspects threatened people with an AR-15-style rifle and were driving a gray or silver SUV or pick-up truck.

Police say there were five reported robberies or attempted robberies overnight in Fishtown, Port Richmond and North Philly. The five alleged incidents happened between 12 a.m. and 6:17 a.m.

CBS News Philadelphia

Police are still investigating whether the incidents are related or involve the same suspects.

The first attempted robbery happened around 12:15 a.m. in the 2500 block of Clearfield Street. Police say a woman reported that someone driving a pick-up truck pulled in front of her while she was driving, got out with a rifle, pointed it through the driver's side window and demanded she open her doors. She told the suspect she had no money on her and put her vehicle in reverse, escaping without anything being taken, according to police. The suspect then re-entered their truck and fled.

Police say the second attempted robbery happened shortly after 2:45 a.m. in the 800 block of East Thompson Street. They say a man wearing all black clothing and a ski mask with a rifle approached a woman as she was walking up her steps home. The woman pushed the man and ran inside her home, police say. The man fled the scene in a light-colored SUV without taking anything, according to police.

A third incident happened just before 5:45 a.m. in the 2500 block of Emery Street. Police say two armed men approached a man who was inside his car and stole the man's iPhone, two iPads and cash.

At 6 a.m., police say two men approached a woman at an ATM in the 4700 block of Rising Sun Avenue and stole money from her.

The final incident happened just after 6:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of East Palmer Street. Police say a suspect approached a man with a rifle and attempted to rob him. According to police, the man pushed the gun away and was able to escape with nothing taken.

If you know anything about any of these robberies or attempted robberies, call police.