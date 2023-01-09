Watch CBS News
Philly begins 1 of largest police redeployments in recent years

Philadelphia redeploys police officers to neighborhoods with most gun crimes
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Don't be surprised if you see more police officers on the streets in some Philadelphia neighborhoods. The city began sending at least 100 extra officers to the police districts with the most gun crimes.

Those areas are the 22nd and 24th districts in North Philadelphia, the 25th district in Kensington and the 39th district in Germantown.

Here is a complete list of all Philadelphia ZIP codes and shooting incidents:  

The city is coming off two straight years with more than 500 murders.

According to the city, it's one of the largest redeployments of police officers in recent years.

