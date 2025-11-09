3 Philadelphia police officers pepper sprayed breaking up large fight in University City

Three Philadelphia police officers were pepper sprayed while trying to break up a large crowd of young people who were fighting on Saturday night.

A Philadelphia Police Department spokesperson said the officers were called out to 40th and Market streets in University City to respond to the crowd. The crowd then moved to 40th and Walnut streets a few blocks away.

"During the encounter, an unknown male intervened as officers attempted to take an individual into custody and deploy pepper spray. As a result, three officers were exposed to the pepper spray," the spokesperson said.

The officers were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and were expected to be treated and released Saturday night.

It's not clear how the fight started or if there were any arrests made.