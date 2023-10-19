Philadelphia police officer Richard Mendez funeral arrangements announced

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police officer Richard Mendez will be laid to rest on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter and Paul in Center City's Logan Square neighborhood.

Two viewings will be held, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 said on X.

Funeral Arrangements for Officer Richard Carrero Mendez #5041 @john_mcnesby pic.twitter.com/hH6M5ObRBY — FOPLodge5 (@FOPLodge5) October 19, 2023

The first viewing will be held at the John F. Givnish Funeral Home in Northeast Philadelphia on Monday, Oct. 23, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The second will be held from 8 a.m. until 11:30 at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter and Paul.

Words of remembrance will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the church followed by the funeral mass at 12 p.m., the FOP said. Mendez will be laid to rest at Forest Hills Cemetery in Huntingdon Valley, Montgomery County.

Mendez was fatally shot during a car burglary at a Philadelphia International Airport parking garage on Thursday, Oct. 12. Officer Raul Ortiz was also shot.

Ortiz was released from the hospital last Saturday and honored during Game 1 of the NL Championship Series.

Mendez and Ortiz were arriving to work when police claim they saw a group of people breaking into a car in the Terminal D/E garage. When they confronted the group, police said the two officers were shot.

Investigators believe four people were involved in the shooting, including Jesus Herman Madera Duran, a suspect who died shortly after he was dropped off at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia last Thursday.

Police said Wednesday they've made three arrests in connection to the shooting. They said they believe they have all suspects involved in the shooting but don't know which suspect fired the shots that hit Mendez and Ortiz.

The shooting remains under investigation.