Philadelphia police officer injured in Germantown crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An on-duty Philadelphia police officer was injured after a car crashed into their cruiser in Germantown. The crash happened at the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Rittenhouse Street.

CBS3 has been told the officer was taken to Temple University Hospital and will be OK.

Police say a woman, who was in the other vehicle, is being evaluated by medics. Officials say she is expected to be OK.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash.