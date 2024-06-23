Watch CBS News
Crime

Philadelphia officer struck by Polaris Slingshot driver in hit-and-run, police say; person in custody

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia officer assigned to the ATV detail was struck by a Polaris Slingshot driver during a hit-and-run in North Philly on Sunday night, police said.

The incident happened at the intersection of Germantown Avenue and Broad Street just before 8 p.m., according to police. 

Police said the officer was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he's expected to be treated and released. The dirt bike the officer was riding sustained minor damage. 

Police said they have a person in custody, but didn't say if they'll be charged. 

Earlier this year in April, police said another officer assigned to the ATV Unit was struck by an ATV rider on I-95 in South Philly. 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

First published on June 23, 2024 / 9:08 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.