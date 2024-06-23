Philadelphia officer struck by Polaris Slingshot driver in hit-and-run, police say; person in custody

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia officer assigned to the ATV detail was struck by a Polaris Slingshot driver during a hit-and-run in North Philly on Sunday night, police said.

The incident happened at the intersection of Germantown Avenue and Broad Street just before 8 p.m., according to police.

Police said the officer was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he's expected to be treated and released. The dirt bike the officer was riding sustained minor damage.

Police said they have a person in custody, but didn't say if they'll be charged.

Earlier this year in April, police said another officer assigned to the ATV Unit was struck by an ATV rider on I-95 in South Philly.