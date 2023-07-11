Driver wanted for allegedly dragging officer during traffic stop in Wissinoming

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police recovered the car they say dragged a highway patrol officer during a traffic stop.

The officer has been released from the hospital with bruised ribs and minor injuries. But an arrest warrant has been issued for the alleged driver.

The car that dragged the officer, a gray Tesla, now sits in a police impound lot. The vehicle allegedly dragged a highway patrol officer in the city's Wissinoming section at the intersection of Cheltenham Avenue and Charles Street during a traffic stop Monday night, leaving neighbors stunned.

"It's awful. They have no respect. They don't care," Tom Rivers said.

Police initially stopped the Tesla after seeing the driver run a stop sign. Then, the officer spotted a handgun on the floor of the car.

That officer went to grab the gun, but police say the driver took off. The officer held onto the car and was dragged for half a block.

"Regrettably, some people just panic and make this worse instead rather than just cooperating with police and it makes it safe for everyone," Philadelphia Police Captain John Ryan said.

The officer was eventually shaken off the car and fell onto the roadway. Audio reveals the panic in his partner's voice in this police radio call.

"Vehicle just took off on 4000 Cheltenham! Silver Tesla, he's got a gun," the officer said on the call.

Police later located the Tesla on the 700 block of West Cumberland Street in North Philadelphia – about six miles from the police stop in Wissinoming.

As for that officer, he's now recovering from a broken leg and other minor injuries— and already thinking about his job.

"He's very lucky. And you know what, spoke to him this morning, he's ready to get back to work, he wants to get back out there," Fraternal Order of Police Lodge President John McNesby said.

As for the driver, police say he left his license and registration with the officers. Police are now urging him to turn himself in.

"The person we're talking about knows who he is, so better for him just to come and see us," Ryan said.

Police have submitted an arrest warrant for the suspect. He's expected to be charged with aggravated assault on police, reckless endangerment and other charges.