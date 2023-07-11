Police officer struck by suspect's vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia: authorities

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An on-duty Philadelphia police officer was injured after being struck by a suspect's vehicle during an investigation on the border of the city's Frankford and Wissinoming neighborhoods Monday night, police said.

The incident happened on East Cheltenham Avenue near Charles Street at around 9:40 p.m.

Authorities said the officer was conducting a vehicle investigation when the suspect pulled off and "dragged" the officer. The cop was thrown from the vehicle, according to police.

Police said the officer was struck by a grey or silver Tesla that fled the scene. The car has a Pennsylvania license plate with the driver's side headlight out, according to police. The license plate number is LZQ0052.

Authorities said the Tesla was last seen heading eastbound on Cheltenham Avenue.

The officer suffered bruised ribs and a possible broken leg, police said. He's in stable condition.

CBS Philadelphia's Joe Holden tweeted the officer is "awake and talking" and currently being treated at Frankford-Torresdale Hospital.

It's unclear why the suspect was wanted, but police said a gun was spotted a handgun on the floor of the car.