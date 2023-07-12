Driver accused of dragging Philadelphia highway patrol officer surrenders to police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The driver who police claim dragged a highway patrol officer during a traffic stop has turned himself in, sources tell CBS News Philadelphia. Police said Tuesday night an arrest warrant was issued for 20-year-old Eddy Brito-Almonte.

Police said an officer stopped a gray Tesla Monday around 9:40 p.m. after seeing the driver run a stop sign on East Cheltenham Avenue in the city's Wissinoming neighborhood.

Eddy Brito-Almonte turned himself into police last night, sources say https://t.co/jHJUT8WAiO pic.twitter.com/Qfb7jBBjPd — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) July 12, 2023

One of the officers allegedly spotted a handgun on the floor of the car and went to grab it, according to police. That's when police claim Brito-Almonte took off in the car.

Investigators said the officer held onto the car and was dragged for half a block.

The officer is now at home recovering from a broken leg and other minor injuries.

Police later found the Tesla on the 700 block of West Cumberland Street in North Philadelphia, about six miles from the police stop.

Police claim Brito-Almonte left his license and registration with the officers.

The arrest warrant for Brito-Almonte was on charges of aggravated assault by vehicle, violation of the firearms act, simple assault, fleeing police and other offenses.