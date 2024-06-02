Philadelphia officer hospitalized after being struck by car in Juniata Park, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia police officer is hospitalized after being struck by a car while riding a dirt bike in Juniata Park Sunday afternoon, police said.

The officer was riding a police dirt bike as part of the ATV detail when he was struck by a woman driving in a black Honda CRV who was making a U-turn at Bennington and Cayuga streets just after 4:30 p.m. The collision caused the officer to slide into a parked vehicle, which caused his injuries, police said.

The officer was transported to Temple University Hospital by ambulance, and his condition is not known at this time, according to police.

The officer's bike was totaled, and the Honda CRV sustained minor front-end damage. The Honda driver was not injured, police said.